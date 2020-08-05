(615) 579-6185
At Music City Realty, we have helped people buy, sell and manage properties for over 20 years. Our success is built on a foundation of hard work, integrity, and a commitment to providing exceptional service to our clients.
We help our clients with residential real estate, commercial real estate, and property management, and our team has extensive knowledge of the local market. We stay up-to-date on the latest industry trends and we use that knowledge to help our clients make informed decisions.
We believe that every client is unique, so we take the time to understand their individual needs and goals. Our approach is personalized, and we work closely with our clients to ensure that they are completely satisfied with our services.
With over 20 years of experience in the real estate industry, our team at Music City Realty has the knowledge and expertise to help you navigate the complex world of real estate.
At Music City Realty, we believe in providing our clients with personalized attention and exceptional service. We take the time to understand your unique needs and we will work tirelessly to help you achieve your goals.
We have an extensive network of industry professionals, including lenders, inspectors, and contractors, to help you every step of the way. We work with the best in the business to ensure that you get the best possible service.
At Music City Realty, we are committed to excellence in everything we do. From our attention to detail to our exceptional customer service, we strive to exceed your expectations at every turn.
Welcome to Music City Realty – Your Track to Freedom, where real estate meets passion and expertise. As the Broker at Music City Realty, I am dedicated to providing you with unparalleled service and guidance on your real estate journey throughout Nashville, Tennessee and surrounding areas.
A Native’s Perspective:
Born and raised in Nashville, I've witnessed firsthand the evolution of this dynamic city. My roots are deep, and my commitment to this community is unwavering. From the historic charm of Germantown and Sylvan Park to the vibrant energy of East Nashville and the unstoppable growth of Clarksville, Mt. Juliet, Antioch, Murfreesboro, Hermitage, Smyrna and Lavergne, I understand the nuances of each neighborhood,
ensuring you find the perfect place to call home.
Educational Foundation:
Graduating from Hume Fogg Academic High School and earning a Bachelor of Arts in English from Tennessee State University, my education has honed not only my communication skills, but also my appreciation for the power of language in negotiation and representation.
Years of Experience:
Having held a TN real estate license since 2006, I bring a wealth of experience and insight to every transaction. My professional networks are extensive, forged over years of collaboration with real estate professionals, clients, and community leaders. When you work with me, you tap into this invaluable network,
giving you an edge in the market.
Professional Affiliations:
Music City Realty – Your Track to Freedom is a proud member of the National Association of REALTORS® and the Greater Nashville REALTORS®. We are also a member of NAREB, the National Association of Real Estate Brokers, where I serve as Vice-Treasurer for the Nashville Chapter, and NARPM, the National Association of Residential Property Managers, where I am the President of the Nashville Chapter. These affiliations are but a small demonstration of our commitment to professionalism and excellence in real estate.
Insider Knowledge:
As a Nashville insider, I stay ahead of market trends, upcoming developments, and hidden gems, ensuring you have access to the most relevant and timely information. When you choose Music City Realty – Your Track to Freedom, you're not just getting any agent – you're choosing a trusted guide
with unparalleled expertise.
Your Trusted Guide:
Whether you're buying, selling, or managing a property in Nashville, we are here to turn your real estate dreams into reality. With Music City Realty – Your Track to Freedom, you're not just making a move; you're making the right move.
Contact me, Ernest K. Johnson, IV, and let's embark on this journey together.
Feel free to reach out anytime!
Nashville, Tennessee, United States
Broker #267186 - Firm #266370
