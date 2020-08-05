Welcome to Music City Realty – Your Track to Freedom, where real estate meets passion and expertise. As the Broker at Music City Realty, I am dedicated to providing you with unparalleled service and guidance on your real estate journey throughout Nashville, Tennessee and surrounding areas.





A Native’s Perspective:

Born and raised in Nashville, I've witnessed firsthand the evolution of this dynamic city. My roots are deep, and my commitment to this community is unwavering. From the historic charm of Germantown and Sylvan Park to the vibrant energy of East Nashville and the unstoppable growth of Clarksville, Mt. Juliet, Antioch, Murfreesboro, Hermitage, Smyrna and Lavergne, I understand the nuances of each neighborhood,

ensuring you find the perfect place to call home.





Educational Foundation:

Graduating from Hume Fogg Academic High School and earning a Bachelor of Arts in English from Tennessee State University, my education has honed not only my communication skills, but also my appreciation for the power of language in negotiation and representation.





Years of Experience:

Having held a TN real estate license since 2006, I bring a wealth of experience and insight to every transaction. My professional networks are extensive, forged over years of collaboration with real estate professionals, clients, and community leaders. When you work with me, you tap into this invaluable network,

giving you an edge in the market.





Professional Affiliations:

Music City Realty – Your Track to Freedom is a proud member of the National Association of REALTORS® and the Greater Nashville REALTORS®. We are also a member of NAREB, the National Association of Real Estate Brokers, where I serve as Vice-Treasurer for the Nashville Chapter, and NARPM, the National Association of Residential Property Managers, where I am the President of the Nashville Chapter. These affiliations are but a small demonstration of our commitment to professionalism and excellence in real estate.





Insider Knowledge:

As a Nashville insider, I stay ahead of market trends, upcoming developments, and hidden gems, ensuring you have access to the most relevant and timely information. When you choose Music City Realty – Your Track to Freedom, you're not just getting any agent – you're choosing a trusted guide

with unparalleled expertise.





Your Trusted Guide:

Whether you're buying, selling, or managing a property in Nashville, we are here to turn your real estate dreams into reality. With Music City Realty – Your Track to Freedom, you're not just making a move; you're making the right move.





Contact me, Ernest K. Johnson, IV, and let's embark on this journey together.